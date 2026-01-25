Google Photos brings new 'Me Meme' feature for select users: Here's how to use

Google Photos brings new 'Me Meme' feature: Here's how to use it

Google's globally popular cloud storage for storing photos and vidoes, Google Photos, has rolled out a spicy new feature called “Me Meme,” allowing users to create memes of their own photos.

As a generative AI tool, it enables users to combine a selected photo template with their images, making personalised memes.

The feature is currently in the experimental stage, and Google maintained that the outcomes may not always perfectly align with the original photo.

Google Photos' Me Meme tool is powered by the Google's proprietary Gemini AI technology, particularly the Nano Banana model, to enhance existing AI capabilities of the service.

The Photos app can already transform images into vibrant cartoons or paintings. Such features are designed to boost user engagement and creativity, keeping the app competitive against rival platforms.

The trend of personalised meme making or content generation is also promoted by applications like OpenAI’s Sora, which allows users to produce AI-powered videos featuring themselves and their friends.

Me Meme's availability

As of now, the "Me Meme" feature is available exclusively to users in the US and has not been fully released to general audience. After it will become available to all users, they can find it under the “Create” tab in Google Photos.

How to make memes with Google Photos' Me Meme tool

Users will also be able to choose a template or upload their own, add a photo, and then click “Generate” to create their meme.