'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart plans to leave US because of harsh Trump policies

Stewart and Trump have long been at odds with each other for nearly one and a half decades

Geo News Digital Desk
January 26, 2026

American actress and director Kristen Stewart has decided to move out of the United States (U.S.) due to disagreements with President Donald Trump’s policies.

In an interview with The Times, the Twilight star said, “I can’t work freely in America,” adding that she “might not live in the States for long” and may move to Europe to continue making movies.

Talking about the Trump proposed tariffs, the 35-year-old filmmaker said they were terrifying for the film industry.

Kristen’s directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, was shot in Latvia as she thinks that it would have been impossible to make in the U.S.

Stewart said: “Reality is completely broken under President Trump. But I don’t want to give up completely. I would like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of American people.”

In September 2025, Trump proposed a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside of the U.S. in a bid to bolster domestic production. His proposal received widespread criticism from artists and other politicians.

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom lashed out at Trump, saying his actions would cause irreparable damage to the U.S. film industry. He added, “The idea of 100 percent tariffs is 100 percent stupid.”

Stewart and Trump have long been at odds with each other for nearly one and a half decades. She was reportedly involved in a cheating scandal while dating Robert Pattinson.

Trump shared a series of tweets after the scandal news broke out, saying, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again - just watch. He can do much better.”

Stewart did not specify when she plans to leave the United States.

