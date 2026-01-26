When will Trump Mobile T1 launch? March promised, price set at $499

The Trump phone, originally named Trump Mobile T1, has already gone past multiple release timelines, but now a recent report has surfaced, suggesting that the device might debut in March this year.

The Trump Mobile T1 phone is an Android 15 handset having a 3.5mm headphone jack, TechRadar noted, citing a customer service representative of the company.

The announcement comes months following its initially promised launch date, yet it is contingent on the device passing final certification and field testing.

The Trump Mobile T1 is reported to be priced at $499. It is currently in the final development stages, with the shipping date dependent on obtaining necessary certifications, including FCC licenses for use in the US.

As it was originally marketed as being made in the USA, the delay is adding to the phone's already complex history. But the claim about its local manufacturing has been adjusted due to the global nature of smartphone making.

The endorsement messaging of the device has been updated to "American-Proud Design," suggesting that while components would be sourced internationally, the assembly will be carried out in America.

In June 2025, Trump Mobile began accepting $100 preorders for the rose gold handset, but has not unsealed its tight lips about its progress.

However, the carrier is still promoting its "The 47 Plan" cell service that is also compatible with other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 14/15.

As Google too is approaching fast towards releasing its Android 17, the Trump phone seems to be engaging in tough competition when the time comes.