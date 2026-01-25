 
Is Gmail down? Users facing issues with email sorting, classification folders

Issues with Gmail began around 5:00am (PT) on Saturday, causing incorrect email sorting and spam warnings

Geo News Digital Desk
January 25, 2026

Gmail service is reportedly facing issues with spam and email misclassification, as reflected in the official status dashboard for Google Workspace.

What seems to be a Gmail outage began around 5:00am (PT) on Saturday, causing users to face incorrect email sorting and unexpected spam warnings.

As per reports, many users found that their Primary inbox was filled with messages that would typically be sorted into Promotions, Social, or Updates categories.

On the sidelines of incorrect sorting, spam warnings have been incorrectly flagged on emails from known senders.

Complaints lodged on social media highlighted that "all the spam is going directly to my inbox." Users expressed frustration over Gmail’s filters appearing to be "suddenly completely busted."

Google has acknowledged the ongoing problems with Gmail and stated: “We are actively working to resolve the issue.”

The company went on to remind users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders.

