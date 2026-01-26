Maine plane crash: Private business jet 'Bombardier Challenger 650' crashes in Bangor, Maine

Private Business Jet 'Challenger 650' crashes in Bangor, Maine

A private business jet, Bombardier Challenger 650, carrying eight people, crashed just a few minutes after taking off from Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m ET.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was carrying three crew members and five passengers. The extent of the injuries suffered by those aboard the plane was unknown.

The airport was closed and an emergency operation center was established after the incident.

The City of Bangor and Bangor International Airport released a statement shortly after the incident, saying, first responders were on the scene and were expected to work several more hours before “any additional information is available.”

The crash comes as the United States (U.S.) faces one of the worst snowstorms in decades. Temperatures have reached below freezing levels in Maine and the snowfall is causing low visibility.

According to audio obtained from LiveATC.net, the pilots and controllers discussed low visibility and deicing; however, the pilot was cleared to takeoff on Bangor’s Runway 33.

A few moments later, the controller can be heard saying, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

The fate of the passengers aboard remains unclear. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.