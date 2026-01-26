 
Geo News

Maine plane crash: Private business jet 'Bombardier Challenger 650' crashes in Bangor, Maine

ATC audio reveals low visibility concerns

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 26, 2026

Private Business Jet Challenger 650 crashes in Bangor, Maine
Private Business Jet 'Challenger 650' crashes in Bangor, Maine 

A private business jet, Bombardier Challenger 650, carrying eight people, crashed just a few minutes after taking off from Bangor, Maine, on Sunday evening at 7:45 p.m ET.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was carrying three crew members and five passengers. The extent of the injuries suffered by those aboard the plane was unknown.

The airport was closed and an emergency operation center was established after the incident.

The City of Bangor and Bangor International Airport released a statement shortly after the incident, saying, first responders were on the scene and were expected to work several more hours before “any additional information is available.”

The crash comes as the United States (U.S.) faces one of the worst snowstorms in decades. Temperatures have reached below freezing levels in Maine and the snowfall is causing low visibility.

According to audio obtained from LiveATC.net, the pilots and controllers discussed low visibility and deicing; however, the pilot was cleared to takeoff on Bangor’s Runway 33.

A few moments later, the controller can be heard saying, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

The fate of the passengers aboard remains unclear. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. 

When will Trump Mobile T1 launch? March promised, price set at $499
When will Trump Mobile T1 launch? March promised, price set at $499
Where and when is Super Bowl 2026? Here's every detail of the historic NFL sport
Where and when is Super Bowl 2026? Here's every detail of the historic NFL sport
Thousands of US flights cancelled, as winter storm Fern hits hard
Thousands of US flights cancelled, as winter storm Fern hits hard
To beat ChatGPT and make it more personal, Amazon improving Alexa's memory
To beat ChatGPT and make it more personal, Amazon improving Alexa's memory
YouTube Shorts' endless scrolling could end for young users, only if parents want
YouTube Shorts' endless scrolling could end for young users, only if parents want
User data at risk as Microsoft hands FBI encryption keys for three laptops
User data at risk as Microsoft hands FBI encryption keys for three laptops
Is Gmail down? Users facing issues with email sorting, classification folders
Is Gmail down? Users facing issues with email sorting, classification folders
Google Photos brings new 'Me Meme' feature for select users: Here's how to use
Google Photos brings new 'Me Meme' feature for select users: Here's how to use