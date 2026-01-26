TikTok not working fine in US: Users flag sign-in, performance issues on social media

Days after a TikTok ban was avoided with a landmark deal, TikTok users across the US reported that the platform was not working properly.

Taking to social media to express their frustrations with the app, hundreds of users reported problems with TikTok, including struggling to sign into accounts, performance lags, and issues with reposting videos.

A big chunk of complaints pointed to receiving repetitive content and experiencing less personalised feeds.

The purported TikTok outage peaked at around 4:00 am with over 36,000 reports registered on Downdetector.

While the number of reported issues decreased to about 4,689 by 2:42 p.m. on Sunday, disruptions continued for far longer for many users.

Downdetector showed that 65% of complaints involved app functionality, while 22% reported total outages and 23% witnessed feed-related issues.

These issues follow TikTok US operations' ownership transfer on January 22, when ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, finalised a deal to make TikTok a majority American-owned joint venture.