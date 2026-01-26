‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’: New Trailer reveals first look at Yoshi

A new preview of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has revealed the first look at Yoshi.

On Saturday, January 25, Nintendo thrilled fans by dropping a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 hit.

Opening with a haunted vibe, the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer revealed an adorable Yoshi–a green, friendly dinosaur-like creature–who serves as a key ally to Mario and Luigi.

Debuting in 1990's Super Mario World, Yoshi is one of Nintendo's most popular characters and has been a staple in almost every Mario game since.

Yoshi’s appearance was teased in the first movie’s post-credits scene, which featured a green Yoshi egg beginning to crack open. He mumbles a bit in the trailer, even calling out his name.

The trailer suggests Yoshi–acting as a trusty, rideable mount with a massive appetite–is not just a cameo but a main character in the new adventure which is being discovered in a desert dungeon.

The latest two-minute snippet shows his skills, including his long tongue to swallow enemies (and lollipops) and his "flutter jump.”

The animated sequel is based on the 2007 video game Super Mario Galaxy and the Mario franchise in general, following the smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in 2023.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson reprise their roles alongside Benny Safdie and Brie Larson.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled for release on April 1.