Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce moms share sweet outing at Sundance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families are growing closer as the power couple prepare for their nuptials.

Their mothers, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce, stepped out together for a rare joint appearance at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 25.

The 68-year-old and 73-year-old braved the winter chill for a heartwarming outing.

Donna wore a long gray puffer coat with a green scarf, while Andrea opted for a chic embroidered black cardigan with matching boots.

The pair were spotted arm-in-arm and smiling warmly as they posed for photos.

This isn’t the first time the matriarchs have enjoyed time together.

Last September, Andrea and Donna joined Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, for a dinner outing that Randi shared on social media.

Andrea has been a guiding presence in Taylor’s relationship from the start.

In The Eras Tour: End of an Era documentary, she revealed how she first noticed Travis after reading headlines about him attending Taylor’s concert with a friendship bracelet.

Before encouraging the Life of Ophelia hitmaker to meet him, Andrea even consulted her cousin, a Kansas City Chiefs expert.

“I called up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy Travis Kelce,’” she continued.

She reassured her that Travis was “the nicest guy” and “really loves his mom.”

That’s when the Traitors star went, ‘Ding, ding, ding.’