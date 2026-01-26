'Blind Side' actor Quinton Aaron hospitalised after collapse at home

Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side, has been hospitalised following a sudden collapse at his Atlanta home.

His manager revealed to TMZ the 40-year-old actor was walking up the stairs in his apartment last week when his legs gave out causing him to fall.

He was rushed to the hospital where he has remained for the past three days.

A GoFundMe page set up for Aaron claimed he was “on life support due to a severe blood infection.”

However, his manager clarified that Aaron is stable, communicating with his family and team, and receiving the necessary care while doctors continue to run tests to determine the cause of his collapse.

This isn’t Aaron’s first health scare.

In March 2025, he was hospitalized in California after developing a fever and coughing up blood which doctors believed was linked to Type A flu and pneumonia.

He also battled a severe upper respiratory infection in 2019.

Despite these challenges Aaron shared his dramatic 200-pound weight loss journey in October 2025 highlighting his commitment to improving his health.

Aaron’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time but expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes from fans.

His manager emphasized that the actor is taking things ‘one step at a time’ as doctors continue to evaluate his condition.