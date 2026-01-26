 
Geo News

'Blind Side' actor Quinton Aaron hospitalised after collapse at home

Quintin Aaron shared his dramatic 200-pound weight loss journey in October 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 26, 2026

Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron hospitalised after collapse at home
'Blind Side' actor Quinton Aaron hospitalised after collapse at home

Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side, has been hospitalised following a sudden collapse at his Atlanta home.

His manager revealed to TMZ the 40-year-old actor was walking up the stairs in his apartment last week when his legs gave out causing him to fall.

He was rushed to the hospital where he has remained for the past three days.

A GoFundMe page set up for Aaron claimed he was “on life support due to a severe blood infection.”

However, his manager clarified that Aaron is stable, communicating with his family and team, and receiving the necessary care while doctors continue to run tests to determine the cause of his collapse.

This isn’t Aaron’s first health scare.

In March 2025, he was hospitalized in California after developing a fever and coughing up blood which doctors believed was linked to Type A flu and pneumonia.

He also battled a severe upper respiratory infection in 2019.

Despite these challenges Aaron shared his dramatic 200-pound weight loss journey in October 2025 highlighting his commitment to improving his health.

Aaron’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time but expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and well wishes from fans.

His manager emphasized that the actor is taking things ‘one step at a time’ as doctors continue to evaluate his condition.

Lucy Liu reveals how ‘Shanghai Noon' landed her Quentin Tarantino ‘Kill Bill'
Lucy Liu reveals how ‘Shanghai Noon' landed her Quentin Tarantino ‘Kill Bill'
Dua Lipa accidentally finds new way to style her shirts
Dua Lipa accidentally finds new way to style her shirts
Chris Pratt's ‘Mercy' turns ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' into box office dust
Chris Pratt's ‘Mercy' turns ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' into box office dust
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce moms share sweet outing at Sundance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce moms share sweet outing at Sundance
Patrick Dempsey brings ‘fascinating' story to life in ‘Memory of a Killer'
Patrick Dempsey brings ‘fascinating' story to life in ‘Memory of a Killer'
Ryan Reynolds comes under fire for sending cringe email to Colleen Hoover
Ryan Reynolds comes under fire for sending cringe email to Colleen Hoover
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie': New Trailer reveals first look at Yoshi video
‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie': New Trailer reveals first look at Yoshi
Inside childhood trauma: Brooklyn Beckham 'felt isolated' growing up
Inside childhood trauma: Brooklyn Beckham 'felt isolated' growing up