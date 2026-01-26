Inside childhood trauma: Brooklyn Beckham 'felt isolated' growing up

Afton said she believes Brooklyn parents 'could have protected him more'

Afton McKeith has come forward in support of Brooklyn Beckham, claiming he was 'telling the truth' in his recent statement aimed at his famous parents.

Th actress, 25, who previously claimed to have dated the son of Victoria and David Beckham when they were younger, revealed that Brooklyn, 26, struggled with life in the spotlight as his childhood became as his childhood became entwined with the Beckham family empire.

Taking his side in the ongoing family feud, she told The Sun: 'A lot has gone on over the years. This has not just happened suddenly. She added: 'Brooklyn was telling the truth in his post. It was hard for him growing up.

'There are two sides to every story, but I know growing up in the spotlight was challenging for him.'

The daughter of Scottish TV personality Gillian McKeith claimed that Brooklyn suffered from anxiety and felt the world was 'constantly waiting for him to muck up'.

Standing up for him, Afton said she believes his parents 'could have protected him more' and should have considered the 'impact' of the Beckham public brand.

Elsewhere in the interview, Afton said Brooklyn struggled with his parents frequently being away from home and, despite having nannies and his siblings around, he felt 'isolated'.

Afton's interview comes after aspiring chef Brooklyn published a scathing six-page statement about his family, where he said he has no interest in reconciling with them, including dad David.