Patrick Dempsey brings ‘fascinating’ story to life in ‘Memory of a Killer’

Patrick Dempsey has delighted the longtime Grey’s Anatomy enthusiasts with his appearance in a new TV series, Memory of a Killer.

The new Fox thriller, which just premiered its first season, has the 60-year-old actor breathing life into a character forced to grapple with a split personality for the first time in his life.

Dempsey plays a NYC hitman named Angelo Flannery, who leads “two totally separate lives,” per the show’s official Google synopsis.

Also shadowing as a “sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father,” the stakes are upped when Angelo is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, which threatens a collision between his starkly set apart worlds.

Aaron Zelman, the series executive producer, was “fascinated” by the story’s unique challenge.

“In addition to being a bit of an action thriller, this show is a character exploration,” he told TVLine. “What kind of person would be capable of living such a complete double life? We were fascinated by that question.”

He further noted that the newly released series provided a new challenge for its lead actor as well, who can now be seen in “something completely different from what he’s mostly known for.”

“I think that was a big reason for his interest in this,” Zelman added.

Memory of a Killer comprises 10 episodes, while its pilot aired on Sunday, January 25.

Patrick Dempsey leads the series cast alongside Odeya Rush, Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, and more.