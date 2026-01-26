Ryan Reynolds comes under fire for sending cringe email to Colleen Hoover

Ryan Reynolds reportedly sent email to 'It Ends with Us' author day after film's premiere

Ryan Reynolds email that he sent to It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover soon after the film’s premiere has surfaced on the internet.

Just like other documents that have been going viral in the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the Deadpool actor’s email has also sparked strong reactions on social media.

In the message, the 49-year-old is praising his wife Blake and Colleen’s hardwork on the film, while taking an indirect jibe on director Justin.

The email, which was sent a day after the premiere of the romantic comedy film, read, “Holy f****** f***. You guys really pulled it off. Like..Collen… this thing is on fire everywhere. And audiences have wrapped both arms around the film.”

The Daily Mail reported that a part of email also read, “You and B made something gorgeous out of ingredients you didn’t ask for. Which is what makes you both (and this whole postproduction team) so clutch.”

Soon after this new document emerged on the internet, netizens slammed Reynolds questioning his close involvement in the film.

Meanwhile, they also emphasized on how this email is a proof that both husband and wife are obsessed with Baldoni.

“The way they speak is so manipulative. And every correspondence, they can’t stop talking about Justin. They are obsessed,” wrote one internet user.

Last year in January, Lively filed a complaint against co-star Baldoni over sexual harassment and for starting a smear campaign against her.