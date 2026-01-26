Tom Cruise sparks major speculation with ‘strange’ move

Tom Cruise has stirred the gossip mill after abruptly departing from London – a move dubbed “strange” by close sources.

According to insider intel, staffers at Cruise’s London apartment — worth $47 million — have been left “stunned” by the peculiar decision.

The Mission: Impossible star who has long enjoyed residing in the UK, where he moved to in 2021, recently left for the US “very quickly”.

Per The Blast, the acclaimed actor’s departure followed a recent development regarding the Church of Scientology, which he is famously associated with since decades.

The controversial religious institution had reportedly “angered” residents from East Grinstead, an English town, with its “disruptions” during multiple fundraisers around the area.

While it is still unclear whether the Hollywood veteran is moving back across the pond, the Daily Mail had additionally reported boxes being moved from his Knightsbridge property.

“Tom loved London,” a source told the publication. “He loved where he lived, he would get up and go for a run around Hyde Park in the mornings.”

“He loved walking in the local area but he also really, really enjoyed jumping in a helicopter at Battersea Heliport and flying off into the quintessentially British countryside.”

It was further added that Tom Cruise’s latest retreat “happened very quickly,” with the move coming as “a surprise to the staff at the building where his penthouse is.”