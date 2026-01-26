Simon Cowell 'pins hopes' on new band after vowing to do things differently

Simon Cowell pulls back the curtain on music industry pressures

Simon Cowell is currently pinning his hopes on December 10, the 'talented and likeable' seven-piece band he created on recently released Netflix show, Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

The X Factor judge has vowed to do things differently with his new band following the death of Liam Payne.

Cowell reflected on his notoriously scathing appraisals on Pop Idol and The X Factor while speaking to Sunday Times Culture.

'What can I say? I’m sorry. I’m not proud of it. 'But then again, the upside is that it made the shows really popular worldwide.'

'I wanted people to see how difficult this is, how stressful it can be,' he explained. 'That it’s not easy. There are no guarantees. And to follow me on my path and see how I do my job, because I’ve never shown that side of it.

'There are a lot of people who think I just sit behind a desk all year, pressing red and gold buzzers.'

The six-part series gave viewers a glimpse behind day-to-day demands of his job, revealing the unglamorous finer details so often overlooked on The X Factor.