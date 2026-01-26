Brooklyn Beckham 'on Prince Harry path' with seven figure memoir deal

Penguin Random House previously published Prince Harry's explosive autobiography, Spare

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have reportedly been offered a huge seven-figure deal to write a book sharing their side of the bombshell feud with his famous family.

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

He also claimed that his mother, Victoria, 'repeatedly invited women from his past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable.'

And with the Internet ablaze ever since, it has now been reported that Penguin Random House are eager to get strike a deal with the couple to release a tell-all book about the row.

According to The Sun, the publishing company - who previously published Prince Harry's explosive autobiography, Spare - are in talks with Brooklyn and Nicola and prepared to offer them a massive seven-figure sum.

An insider told the publication: 'Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this. These firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest, especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents.'

'He clearly has a lot on his mind and now is the time to put the truth on paper. The ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him.'

While sources also claim that Brooklyn and Nicola might go one step further in following in Prince Harry's footsteps, by sitting down for an Oprah Winfrey-style interview.