'The Penguin' actor addresses season 2 and role in 'Batman II'

'The Penguin' features Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti as Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone

Emmy nominated show The Penguin receives a disappointing update about season 2 from the show’s key actor.

The crime thriller created by Matt Reeves features Colin Farrell in the role of Oz Cobb aka Penguin. Meanwhile, it also features Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone.

The first season turned out to be a great success and since then fans have been waiting to hear a positive about another season.

But in a recent interview, Milioti dashed down the possibility of a second season by saying, "Yeah, there's no official word on anything.”

She also confessed that, "I would love nothing more, truly."

The Palm Springs actor updated about Penguin season 2 while promoting Buddy with co-star Topher Grace at the Sundance Film Festival 2026.

Topher, who himself looked like a show’s fan, said after Cristin’s response, "Whoever's in charge of making that decision, what are you doing? This is the greatest thing I have ever seen on [television]. We've got to have a season two."

Though, the 40-year-old has her "fingers crossed" for getting an opportunity to reprise the role of Sofia again.

Meanwhile, she also then also addressed her future in The Batman Part II saying, that she is “definitively not in [The Batman: Part II] which is a bummer.”

The Penguin, backed by HBO Max, focused on the transformation of Cobb from a damaged nobody to a renowned gangster of Gotham City.