Galaxy S26 confirmed to launch next month, pre-orders to begin from February 26

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to debut its Galaxy S26 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026.

The new Galaxy S lineup includes three variants, namely the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and the standard Galaxy S26, with the Ultra model being in the lead with the highest-end specifications, thereby falling in the premium smartphone segment.

Earlier leaks suggested the inclusion of a Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge, but weak demand for the S25 Edge and competitive pricing from Apple’s iPhone 17 appear to have caused Samsung to retain its traditional S-series trio.

A few other previous rumours from a Finnish retailer disclosed significant upgrades in the Galaxy S26 series, including:

Base storage upgrade : Entry-level Galaxy S26 and S26+ starting at 256 GB storage, with an option for 512 GB.

: Entry-level Galaxy S26 and S26+ starting at 256 GB storage, with an option for 512 GB. Colour options : Expected in black, white, sky blue, and cobalt violet, with additional colours available online.

: Expected in black, white, sky blue, and cobalt violet, with additional colours available online. Galaxy S26 Ultra features: High-refresh-rate AMOLED display, advanced multi-lens camera system, flagship Snapdragon or Exynos chipset, long-lasting battery, and premium design.

Preorders for the Galaxy S26 models could begin on February 26, 2026, immediately following the launch.

The Galaxy maker typically complements pre-orders with incentives such as boosted trade-in values, exclusive colour options, and free subscriptions to services like Google AI Pro.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S26 series fortifies Samsung’s position in multiple segments, attracting both premium buyers and those looking for high-storage mid-range options.