Alex Honnold reveals his paycheck for Taipei 101 climb: 'it's embarrassing'

American rock climber Alex Honnold has revealed the “embarrassing” paycheck he received for his solo, ropeless climb of Taipei 101, the former world’s tallest building.

Honnold ascended to the top of the 1,667-foot building on Saturday without ropes or safety equipment. The climb took him around 1 hour and 31 minutes.

His adventure was livestreamed by Netflix and fans expected him to have received a hefty sum of money.

In an interview with the New York Times, Honnold did not appear upset about the paycheck, saying, “I mean, I would do it for free, if the building gave me the permission. I would do the thing because I know I can, and it’d be amazing. However, the amount paid was less than what my agent aspired to.”

The 40-year-old adventurer was of the view that livestream was a spectacle and he was paid for creating it and not for climbing the building.

Honnold didn’t share the exact amount he received. When the interviewer floated the $10 million figure, Honnold immediately dismissed it, stating, “So in that case, yeah - I received an embarrassingly small amount.”

Two sources familiar with the deal told the New York Times that the solo climber was being paid mid-six figures.