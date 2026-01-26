 
Geo News

Alex Honnold reveals his paycheck for Taipei 101 climb: 'It's embarrassing'

Alex Honnold's adventure was livestreamed by Netflix

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 26, 2026

Alex Honnold reveals his paycheck for Taipei 101 climb: its embarrassing
Alex Honnold reveals his paycheck for Taipei 101 climb: 'it's embarrassing'

American rock climber Alex Honnold has revealed the “embarrassing” paycheck he received for his solo, ropeless climb of Taipei 101, the former world’s tallest building.

Honnold ascended to the top of the 1,667-foot building on Saturday without ropes or safety equipment. The climb took him around 1 hour and 31 minutes.

His adventure was livestreamed by Netflix and fans expected him to have received a hefty sum of money.

In an interview with the New York Times, Honnold did not appear upset about the paycheck, saying, “I mean, I would do it for free, if the building gave me the permission. I would do the thing because I know I can, and it’d be amazing. However, the amount paid was less than what my agent aspired to.”

The 40-year-old adventurer was of the view that livestream was a spectacle and he was paid for creating it and not for climbing the building.

Honnold didn’t share the exact amount he received. When the interviewer floated the $10 million figure, Honnold immediately dismissed it, stating, “So in that case, yeah - I received an embarrassingly small amount.”

Two sources familiar with the deal told the New York Times that the solo climber was being paid mid-six figures.

WhatsApp brings thinking mode in Meta AI for more reasoned answers: Explore insights here
WhatsApp brings thinking mode in Meta AI for more reasoned answers: Explore insights here
Super Bowl LX preview: Patriots, Seahawks stage epic rematch 11 years later video
Super Bowl LX preview: Patriots, Seahawks stage epic rematch 11 years later
TikTok not working fine in US: Users flag sign-in, performance issues on social media
TikTok not working fine in US: Users flag sign-in, performance issues on social media
'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart plans to leave US because of harsh Trump policies
'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart plans to leave US because of harsh Trump policies
New ChatGPT model, GPT-5.2, caught fetching content from Musk's Grokipedia: Investigation
New ChatGPT model, GPT-5.2, caught fetching content from Musk's Grokipedia: Investigation
Maine plane crash: Private business jet 'Bombardier Challenger 650' crashes in Bangor, Maine
Maine plane crash: Private business jet 'Bombardier Challenger 650' crashes in Bangor, Maine
When will Trump Mobile T1 launch? March promised, price set at $499
When will Trump Mobile T1 launch? March promised, price set at $499
Where and when is Super Bowl 2026? Here's every detail of the historic NFL sport
Where and when is Super Bowl 2026? Here's every detail of the historic NFL sport