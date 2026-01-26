WhatsApp brings thinking mode in Meta AI for more reasoned answers: Explore insights here

WhatsApp brings thinking mode in Meta AI for more reasoned answers

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp has released a new update for Android via the Google Play Beta programme, which hints at the development of a feature called “thinking mode” inside Meta AI to offer deeper reasoning and more structured responses.

Although WhatsApp's thinking mode for its in-app AI is currently in the works, the move reflects the company's ambitions to enhance its AI assistant's capabilities and make it more competitive.

While the current update does not contain any user-facing features yet, it paves the foundations for a significant upgrade to Meta AI, WhatsApp’s built-in chatbot.

The AI tool was initially designed to answer questions and assist with everyday tasks, and its functionality has been relatively basic compared to other AI assistants. But the upcoming WhatsApp update is going to change that.

In the latest beta version, developers uncovered references to a new interaction system based on two distinct modes: fast and thinking.

What is WhatsApp's 'thinking mode'?

The reported thinking mode is especially developed for scenarios where accuracy and depth are prioritised over speed.

When activated, Meta AI will take additional time to process prompts, analyse context, and address complex questions to deliver more detailed and reasoned answers.

Meta AI's thinking mode vs fast mode

Fast Mode by default prioritises quick responses to simple queries, providing brief answers with minimal delay. Thinking Mode focuses on quality and reasoning, delivering well-structured, context-aware responses.

The platform is developing a toggle to easily switch between modes within the Meta AI chat interface, with a thunder icon indicating fast mode, while a light bulb icon will represent thinking mode.

The thinking mode promises to transform Meta AI from a basic chatbot into a more capable digital assistant.