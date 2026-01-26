F1 teams begin secretive testing of new 2026 cars in Spain

Ten out of eleven Formula 1 teams have started testing their new 2026 cars in Spain. Atlassian Williams F1 Team is still awaiting its car and will therefore not be able to participate in the testing session.

According to Associated Press, this year’s five-day test will be closed to the media and the public, marking a major shift from last year’s test, which was held in front of 16,000 fans and celebrities in London.

F1 has also not allowed any TV coverage. The second test is scheduled for next month in Bahrain.

The racing sport’s first tests are primarily focused on system checks, reliability, and correlating on-track data with simulation models.

In the second test, the focus shifts to performance, race simulations, and final car refinements before the first race.

The decision to block fans has raised alarms, indicating that some new designs might not be reliable enough to make a positive first impression.

It has been revealed that preseason testing in Britain will have a TV broadcast of racing cars doing timed laps.

Defending champion McLaren will rest on Monday, the first day of the test, to give as much time as possible for the development of the car.

The delayed start is not a violation and not a setback, as F1 rules allow teams to run for three out five racing days, thus providing time to fix issues without losing ground.