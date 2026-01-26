UK rape trial hears Barron Trump sent multiple late-night calls, messages to London woman

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has become a central figure in a sexual assault case in London.

A 22-year-old man named Matvei Rumiantsev, who in on trial in the United Kingdom, for allegedly beating and raping a female friend of Barron Trump, has said that the U.S. president’s son bombarded his girlfriend with texts and calls throughout day and night.

The complainant told the court that Barron saved her life by contacting U.K. police after seeing her getting allegedly assaulted over FaceTime. Rumiantsev has denied the allegations, including claims of rape or strangulation.

The former wrestler said “it's hard not to be jealous” referring to the constant communication between his ex-girlfriend and Barron.

He alleged that the woman was leading Barron on, adding, “I think her actions towards him were wrong. It wasn’t fair either to him or to me.”

The court was told that the Russian national became upset and flew into a rage after seeing his ex-girlfriend FaceTiming Barron in the early hours (around 2 am) on January 18, 2025.

The jurors heard that he attacked the woman while Barron watched from the U.S. and called the U.K. emergency number 999, urging authorities to help his friend.

Rumianstev has been charged with rape, assault, bodily harm and obstruction of justice.