Grammys producer begs on his knees to bring Trevor Noah back as host

Trevor Noah to host Grammys for the sixth consecutive year on February 1

Trevor Noah has been hosting the Grammy Awards for five consecutive years, but this time it was difficult to bring him back.

The producer of the show Ben Winston revealed that Trevor had already bid farewell to the job last year, but still the Grammy bosses had to reach out to him last minute in desperation.

Winston shared with the reporters on a press conference on Monday, "After last year's show, he respectfully said, 'Look, I've done a great five years, it's time to hand the microphone off to somebody else and move on.'"

The producer stated that they couldn’t find the right replacement until December 2025. Therefore, he admitted sending the 41-year-old a video begging on his knees to return as the host one last time.

Winston opened, “I sent him a video, and I was literally, I was on my knees in the video, and I said, 'Please look at this incredible lineup that we've got on the show - the only thing that's missing is you.”

"Come back and do one final year, it's the last year on CBS, let's make it your last year too”, he continued.

The Late Late Show with James Corden producer said that he was worried that Noah might say no as Ben confessed, "it was the longest I've ever waited for a text to come.”

Eventually, they received a positive response from the comedian, who will now be hosting the Grammys for the sixth time in a row.