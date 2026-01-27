Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor last act of defiance as he gives up Royal Lodge

King Charles’s shamed brother may have agreed to give up his “iron-clad” 75-year lease on Royal Royal Lodge, but he is making sure to make as much noise about leaving as he can.

The former Duke of York was first stripped off of his royal titles and honours in January 2022 by his mother Queen Elizabeth II when sexual abuse allegations emerged against him. His friendship with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein and the settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre had led to the Queen’s decision.

Fast forward to early November 2025, King Charles completely removed all royal titles, including Prince style, in light of the revelations made in the Epstein files and the immense public uproar. A formal eviction process had also been started.

Reports have claimed that Andrew has still not come to terms with his fall from grace and still forces his staff to refer to him with his former HRH titles. He is also known to be throwing tantrums and intentionally making appearances when the royals want him out of the newspapers.

Andrew was officially evicted from Royal Lodge on January 25, but he is still in Windsor and seemingly taunting the royals with his acts of defiance. In an image shared by the Telegraph, the shamed royal was seen wearing a Grenadier Guards jumper despite his colonel title being removed from him four years ago.

Queen Camilla now serves as the colonel to the regiment, which is one of the oldest and most emblematic regiments in the British Army.

Before taking the landmark decision to oust Andrew, the King had strictly made himself clear to his errant brother and Sarah Ferguson to make themselves “invisible” at royal gatherings. The Palace had been frustrated about the the disgraced royal constantly making headlines.

It seems that their troubles are not yet over, not until Marsh Farm, Andrew’s new home at Sandringham estate, is done with its repairs.