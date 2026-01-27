Princess Charlotte’s launch into royal duties ‘in discussion’

Princess Charlotte seems to be emerging as the shining star of the royal family following in the footsteps of an important figure.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter, who will be turning 11 this year in May, has big plans underway for her regarding her initiation into the royal fold.

The 10-year-old has already impressed the public with her grace and poise during public outings. It was evident during the recent walkabout at Sandringham during Christmas.

Charlotte worked the crowd with the confidence reminiscent of her grandmother, Princess Diana, as she took photos with fans and spared a moment for handshakes, hugs and posed for photos. Moreover, her polite and impeccable manners were also a depiction of the good job William and Kate have done with their children.

Royal experts have often compared to Princess Anne, who dutifully supports the monarchy and her brother King Charles as the Princess Royal.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wear matching tiaras for King Charles Coronation from Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen

One day, Charlotte is expected to take that position when her brother George is king. While that is still a long way to go, there are discussions taking place on what would be Charlotte’s first tiara.

Princess Kate is known for her meaningful selection of accessories and a jewellery expert suggests that Charlotte would also follow a similar though process.

“Princess Charlotte will most likely wear her first tiara at 18,” jewellery maker Anna Byers told GB News.

The expert claimed that the important headpiece will have a strong connection to royal figures, who have great significance in her life: her mother Princess Kate and late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

From left to right: Princess Kate, Princess Anne, Princess Margaret

“I would anticipate her choosing the Cartier Halo Tiara, which her mother, the Princess of Wales, wore for her own first tiara moment at her 2011 wedding to the Prince of Wales,” she explained.

“The tiara also has a lovely royal history – it was an 18th birthday present to the late Queen from her parents and has often been loaned to younger royals, including Princess Margaret and Princess Anne in their youth,” she continued.

Anna emphasised that while the decision is not yet confirmed, this particular tiara will be a “fitting tribute to three generations of royals”.