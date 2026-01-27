Royal family receive fresh health warning after King Charles, Kate cancer

King Charles had shared the good news with the public in December last year that his cancer treatment will now be “scaled back” given the progress he made in his health. Meanwhile, Princess Kate announced her remission in early 2025.

The royal family had been immensely affected by the health battles of the two key figures, emotionally and duty-wise. Other senior members, including Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, had to step up to fill the void left by not only the King and the Princess of Wales, but also Prince William, who had taken time off to support his young family.

The royals were beginning to get into the rhythm of things with Kate resuming her role and taking on meaningful and impactful duties when a stark warning was issued by a Brazilian mystic, who had made shockingly accurate predictions in the past.

A major royal event within the royal family is anticipated, according to Athos Salome, a 38-year-old ‘Living Nostradamus’. He stated that the event is “possibly tied to the health of a key member”.

He indicated at the time frame of late 2025 and early 2026. It remains be seen if the Buckingham Palace would be making an announcement any time soon.

While it is not revealed whether it would be a good or bad news for the royals, it is expected to be of great significance.

Athos had been the one who predicted the Covid-19 pandemic and even the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It is possible that there might be something happening behind Palace walls that the public is unaware of.