Princess Beatrice’s heart finally melts in support of fallen Andrew

Princess Beatrice made a quietly stunning statement this weekend on horseback, stealing the spotlight with her regal presence.

Beatrice was spotted spending time with her father, Andrew, during a low-key outing at Windsor.

The outing revealed continued family closeness and that she is ready to support him publicly despite his ongoing retreat from public life.

They were seen at the Royal Mews before heading into the castle grounds, accompanied by Beatrice’s four-year-old daughter, Sienna.

The former Duke, rode ahead while Beatrice walked alongside her young daughter, who sat confidently on her pony as a groom led the way.

The trio spent around 45 minutes enjoying a gentle ride through Home Park, with Windsor Castle looming in the background.

Sources believe Beatrice also visited Royal Lodge during the weekend, the residence former Duke is preparing to leave as he readies for his next chapter away from Windsor.

The appearance comes not long after Beatrice chose to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, a decision widely interpreted as distance from her father at the time.

Andrew, meanwhile, is counting down the weeks until his relocation to Norfolk, where he is expected to settle following the return of his Royal Lodge lease.

Beatrice’s visible show of solidarity arrives amid renewed chatter about family dynamics, particularly claims that Princess Eugenie has cut ties with their father.

Those close to the family insist that narrative misses the mark.

“She absolutely hasn’t turned her back on him,” a friend said.

“She’s seen him multiple times recently and remains supportive. She’s there whenever he needs her.”