Meghan Markle teases Valentine's surprise after Prince Harry reunion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend

Meghan Markle is embracing the Valentine's Day spirit, especially now that Prince Harry is back home from the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is spreading the love early, announcing not one but two As Ever product drops set to arrive within hours. The lifestyle brand shared a countdown to 10 p.m. on January 27 on Instagram, alongside a series of Valentine-themed images.

“Tomorrow, we revisit something sweet. One flavor worth the wait. Another worth returning for. Sign up so you don’t miss it,” read the caption, punctuated with a heart-letter emoji.

Meghan also shared the post to her personal Instagram account.

One of the photos featured a romantic spread of red roses, chocolate, raspberries, and strawberries, paired with two wine glasses that appeared to be filled with As Ever’s Napa Valley rosé.

A separate photo of a button reading “press for jam” hinted that at least one of the upcoming releases will include her trademark preserves. The drop will mark her second of the year, following the January 13 launch of her “A moment to unwind” set.

The photo grid also included subtle nods to Prince Harry, who recently reunited with Meghan and their children in California. The couple even stepped out at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

One image featured As Ever’s palm tree logo, which Meghan has previously described as a symbol of her love story with the Duke of Sussex.

Another showed Meghan holding an As Ever card, her signature ring stack — including her engagement and wedding bands — catching the light.