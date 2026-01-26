Kate Middleton's PR said to be 'slapping down' Queen Camilla

Kate is monarchy’s most admired modern figure but the glow around the Princess of Wales is now being blamed for stirring quiet unease behind palace walls.

The monarchy’s long-standing rule of silence took a knock after a glossy magazine profile painted an admiring portrait of the Princess of Wales as a future Queen in waiting.

The feature, heavy with insight from friends and insiders, presented Kate as calm. While others inside the royal ecosystem reportedly saw unintended fallout.

With King Charles continuing cancer treatment, any public discussion of “the next reign” is a delicate business.

That sensitivity is where the mood reportedly shifted. What was meant as praise for Kate’s discipline and modern outlook has been interpreted by some observers as premature.

One columnist wondered aloud whether the Princess and Prince William had approved friends speaking so freely about Kate’s future role at such a moment.

Even if they hadn’t, she argued, it was an unhelpful move that risked stirring comparison with the current Queen.

Lavish commentary about her future strengths inevitably invites contrast, and some feel it places Queen Camilla in an unfair light.

Several analysts suggested that celebrating Kate so openly could read as diminishing the woman presently wearing the crown, even if that was never the intention.

Reports in recent months have hinted that Camilla has felt pushed to the margins as Kate’s public presence has grown, particularly during high-profile seasonal appearances.

Some insiders claim the Queen is acutely aware of symbolism, and wary of moments that hint the spotlight is already shifting.