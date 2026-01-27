King Charles gives young local hero the call of a lifetime

King Charles delivered something truly personal to 12‑year‑old Ella Jeavons last week, praising her uplifting work singing for dementia patients at local nursing homes.

The proud family shareable moment was posted on Twitter by retired fashion retailer Steve, who beamed with pride at the recognition from Buckingham Palace itself.

The beautifully simple note, penned on palace stationery and signed by the King’s Head of Royal Correspondence, said His Majesty was “deeply touched” by Ella’s music and community spirit, and sent his “very best wishes for a full and swift recovery” after she’d been unwell.

For someone her age, drawing encouragement straight from the monarch is nothing short of unforgettable and, as her grandfather put it, “not bad for a 12‑year‑old!”

But that wasn’t the only royal nod making headlines this week. As Scotland’s traditional celebration of poet Robert Burns took place on January 25, King Charles marked Burns Night with a Scottish flourish straight from his Balmoral Castle library.

The palace released a striking portrait of the monarch in his own tartan kilt designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority and named in his honour to commemorate the bard’s birth.

Charles has long shown a fondness for Scottish culture, often appearing in Highland dress and embracing his role as a custodian of British and Scottish heritage.