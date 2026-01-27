Princess Beatrice’s husband spotted in Florida as business storms brew back

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has turned up in the US amid fresh attention on his business affairs, offering a glimpse of Florida life through a series of Instagram Stories.

The property developer shared a photo that appeared to show him walking through a large multi-storey boat storage facility, tagged with the on-screen location “Miami Garage.”

Another image featured tall palm trees set against a bright, cloudless sky, signalling his presence in the Sunshine State.

No explanation accompanied the posts, and Edoardo has not commented on the purpose of the trip.

The timing, however, follows recent reporting about challenges connected to one of his company’s international projects.

The 42-year-old is the founder of Banda Property, a luxury design and development firm previously linked to a proposed beachfront scheme in Australia known as the Masthead Ocean Club.

Marketed as a headline-making project on the Gold Coast, the development ultimately unravelled when the company behind it entered administration.

Despite that disappointment, Banda’s name has continued to surface in Australia’s design world.

Florida also has personal ties for Edoardo. He shares his son, Christopher Woolf with his former partner, architect Dara Huang, who was born and raised in the state.

Just weeks ago, Huang posted social media clips of Wolfie enjoying Miami during the festive season, including a visit to a mini golf course she described as a “Florida Christmas.”