Prince Harry team makes exciting announcement after King Charles bold move

Prince Harry is not stepping back from celebrating his passion project, especially amid reports that his father, King Charles, made a bold, supportive move from behind Palace walls.

The Duke of Sussex's team made an exciting announcement about the Invictus Spirit Awards after Donald Trump's disrespectful remarks about soldiers.

Harry's spokesperson from Invictus Games said in a statement, "Help us celebrate the very best of the Invictus Community!

"Across the world, there are individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment embody the Invictus Spirit - people and organisations who lift others up, overcome adversity, and use sport or adventurous challenge to drive recovery, hope and change."

Speaking of the Invictus Spirit Awards, the team member shared that this ceremony will be held to recognise the wounded, injured or sick service personnel or veterans, as their stories make a positive impact through sport.

"Nominations are now open across four categories and close on 8 March 2026, with the winners revealed at the Invictus Spirit Gala on 17 September," the caption concluded.

It's important to note that this new message from Harry's side emerged after the monarch secretly took a stand against Trump's shocking statement.

According to The Sun, King Charles expressed his "concerns" about the "hurt" caused to those who have served or are serving their country, including Prince Harry, by Trump's remarks.

For the unversed, Trump said that the US never needed its NATO allies and "they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines," causing a massive uproar.