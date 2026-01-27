Prince Harry’s real role in Montecito revealed: Surprising details

Prince Harry, who is reportedly making plans to make a comeback in UK, seems to be struggling a lot more in the US as his wife, Meghan Markle, continues to uphold business for the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing a lot of downsizing lately and they shuttered their Archewell Foundation, which they founded in 2020, and have relaunched a budget-friendly charity model.

While Meghan has her lifestyle brand As Ever to focus even if her Netflix show is reportedly cancelled, Prince Harry is “not really doing anything in America”, according to a report in Page Six.

It described King Charles’s younger son as a “glorified house-husband” while Meghan brings in the business. Harry, who had been in the UK this past week and then made an appearance in Utah with Meghan at the Sundance Festival, had been great at charity work when he still was a working royal.

However, the report claimed that Harry’s social circle in California isn’t as good as it had been in the UK. An insider revealed that Harry has lost touch with his pals in Britain years ago.

They noted that Meghan still leaves the house more than Harry but their routines are mostly around their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

“He seems very wrapped up in the past,” an insider said. “There have been rumours about a business, but its track record isn’t great.”

They continued, “He’s really great at service—look at Invictus. He should stick with that.”

Experts have noted that Harry seems more like himself when he is doing charity work in the UK. He appears energetic, upbeat and involved in the task at hand – umbrellaing it under the ‘old Harry’ title. Hence, it is possible that the Duke is so bent on pursuing his security, to find a return to his old life.