Who was Sly Dunbar? Inside the legacy of the iconic Jamaican drummer

Lowell Fillmore "Sly" Dunbar was a legendary Jamaican drummer and producer.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians in the history of reggae, Dunbar has passed away at the age of 73.

He breathed his last on Monday, January 26, in Kingston, Jamaica, following a period of illness.

Shortly after the prolific musician's death, heartfelt tributes began to pour in from fans, fellow singers and his admirers, including Keith Richards and Ali Campbell of UB40.

Born on May 10, 1952, Dunbar was best known as one half of the prolific rhythm section and production duo Sly and Robbie, alongside bassist Robbie Shakespeare.

Sly Dunbar’s legacy

Together with Shakespeare, Dunbar redefined the sound of reggae, dub, and dancehall, contributing to an estimated 200,000 recordings.

He pioneered the "rockers" rhythm in the 1970s and was instrumental in integrating electronic drums and digital instrumentation into reggae.

Among a plethora of stunning collaborations, the iconic reggae drummer worked with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Black Uhuru, Jimmy Cliff, and Gregory Isaacs.

In addition, the Sly and Robbie producer collaborated with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan , Grace Jones (Nightclubbing), No Doubt, and Mick Jagger.

Dunbar earned a total of 13 Grammy nominations, won two Grammy Awards and co-founded Taxi Records in 1980, which became a leading label for Jamaican music.