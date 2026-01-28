Alan Rickman honoured by widow Rima Horton on 10th anniversary of passing

Alan Rickman is being remembered a decade after his death as his widow Rima Horton paid tribute to the beloved actor while raising funds for cancer research.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Horton reflected on Rickman’s life and career while promoting Pancreatic Cancer UK, the organization dedicated to fighting the disease that claimed his life in 2016 at age 69.

“He had so much more to give. There were so many more things he could have done,” Horton said.

She shared Rickman lived for six months after his diagnosis thanks to chemotherapy, though it ultimately “didn’t cure” the illness.

Horton emphasized the urgent need for earlier detection of pancreatic cancer.

She explained, “The biggest problem is that by the time that people find out they’ve got it, it’s too late. The symptoms are so difficult to work out. What we’re trying to do is raise money for a breathalyzer test which could provide an early diagnosis.”

To mark the anniversary, Pancreatic Cancer UK launched a special prize draw inspired by Rickman’s legacy.

Fans who donate a minimum of £5 can enter to win a complete set of all seven Harry Potter books with each signed by 12 iconic cast members including Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson and Matthew Lewis.

Rickman’s death in 2016 shocked fans worldwide as his family had kept his diagnosis private.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and friends including Daniel Radcliffe who called him “undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with.”

Radcliffe added, “Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career.”

Rickman, best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films, continues to inspire audiences a decade after his passing.

With the TV series based on J. K. Rowling Harry Potter books in the making, reportedly Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snape.

However, this decision has drawn criticism from the Harry Potter fans.