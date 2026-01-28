 
Cristiano Ronaldo gifts Georgina Rodriguez £45k Rolex for her birthday

The former sales assistant recently celebrated her 32nd birthday

Geo News Digital Desk
January 28, 2026

Georgina Rodriguez is thoroughly enjoying quality time with her family. 

The former sales assistant, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, received  received sweet message from her fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo, on who described her as 'the woman of my life.' 

The Portuguese footballer also spoiled the mother of his six children  with a £45,000 Rolex. 

Georgina shared a snap of the eye-watering new Rolex Lady-Datejust, featuring a red ombre dial, a diamond bezel and gold strap.

As she opened the iconic green box revealing her new watch, Georgina, who boasts 72million followers, also showed off her amazing £2.6million 30-carat engagement ring.

The latest present will be added to Georgina's already impressive $2.4 million [£1.7million] watch collection, which already includes five Rolex watches, four different Cartier watches, and a Richard Mille.

To mark the occasion, Ronaldo shared a sweet photo of the couple cosying up during a dinner date and penned: 

'Happy birthday to the woman of my life!' The couple's children also made Georgina a sweet pink sign which read: 'Happy Birthday Mama. Te Amo Mucho I love you a lot'.

Georgina and Ronaldo share daughters Alana and Bella together and welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo through surrogacy. Ronaldo has a final child, Cristiano Jr, from an earlier relationship.

On her Instagram page, Georgina describes herself as a mother of six. 

