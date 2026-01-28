UK aims to train 10 million workers in AI by 2030

The UK government has announced an ambitious national programme offering free artificial intelligence training to millions of workers.

The programme aims to upskill 10 million adults by 2030.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced in January 2026 that the initiative provides a series of short online courses accessible to any UK adult.

The training developed with tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon will help individuals to get practical workplace skills like prompting AI chatbots and using the technology for administrative tasks.

Individuals who will successfully complete the course will receive a government-supported “AI foundations” digital badge.

Ms. Kendall stated, “We want AI to work for Britain, and the means of ensuring Britons can work with AI.”

The initiative, which has been described as the most important targeted training initiative since the establishment of the Open University, has already signed up key partners in the public sector.

The NHS, the British Chambers of Commerce, and the Local Government Association have agreed to encourage their staff and members to take part.

The step also raised concern from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

Senior research fellow Cartsen Jung warned that effective adaptation of AI needs more than just technical knowledge, stating workers require “support to build judgment, critical thinking, and leadership.