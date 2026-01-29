Louis Tomlinson explains confusing part of singing One Direction songs

Louis Tomlinson's new album 'How Did I Get Here' tops UK chart

Louis Tomlinson has spoken about how the money matters work now if he sings One Direction songs in his solo concert.

the 34-year-old is pursuing a flourishing solo career just like his former bandmates, and he often sings the band’s song during his live shows, especially for the die hard One Direction fans.

In a recent interview at Y100.7 Miami, he was asked a very economical question about who gets paid for the 1D songs he sings in his live concerts.

The host asked the Lemonade singer, “If you go out on a Louis Tomlinson concert and you sing a One Direction song… do you have to write a check to someone? Who pays for that?”

It is pertinent to mention that Louis has had a major part in writing most of songs while being in the band.

He was asked, “If you’re on the writing credit, can you legally just do that… How does that work?”

Tomlinson, while giving a hilarious response, says that he has a special leverage to it.

He added, “There’s a royalty to that. But I mean when I wrote on it and I’m in the group, I’m in the royalty group you know.”

The radio station started laughing to his response with the host saying to him, “So the more you sing them the more money you make from you…”

Louis jokingly continued now, “You’re understanding the model.”

The Two of Us singer is currently busy promoting his new album, “How Did I Get Here.”