Zayn Malik throws shade at Harry Styles high tour prices ‘Savage’

Zayn Malik may have just reignited old One Direction flames and fans are losing it.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker appeared to throw not-so-subtle shade at his former bandmate Harry Styles, sending the fandom into a full-blown meltdown online.

In a fan-captured video now making rounds over social media, Zayn, wearing a crisp white diner jacket, could be seen hyping up the crowd during his latest Las Vegas residency show on Wednesday, January 28.

“Who’s from Vegas?” he asked, sparking thunderous cheers. “Who’s from elsewhere?” the Stardust singer followed up, drawing even louder screams.

Then came the line that set the internet on fire. "I just want to say a big, big thank you for being here with me tonight…" he said, before pausing and delivering a cheeky jab without naming names.

"Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high — just saying!" the Pillowtalk singer said and then the crowd erupted.

The all-girl backing band also immediately broke into applause, seemingly co-signing the comment and fans caught every second.

The moment comes as Harry, 31, faces mounting backlash from fans over the eye-watering presale prices for his 2026 Together, Together World tour.

One Direction fans reaction on Zayn Malik’s ‘shade’ at Harry Styles:

One Directioners flooded social media, convinced the dig was aimed squarely at the Watermelon Sugar chart-topper.

“SCREAMING [row of crying emojis]‘Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high’ — THE SHADEEE [crying emoji] 2016 Zayn is SO back,” one fan wrote.

“The shade was real. I was there — it was hilarious,” another added.

“Oh, the Harry shade,” a third commented.

“Oh my god, was that shade?” one fan asked, while another simply summed it up, writing, “Savage.”

Others couldn’t get over the reaction behind Zayn, 33.

“Not the band clapping in the background [crying emoji],” one fan noted.

“The band clapping at the back sent me — everyone knows this is ridiculous,” another wrote.

What happened between Harry Styles and Zayn Malik:

Zayn and Harry’s relationship has long been a subject of fan speculation. After the Alienated singer’s dramatic exit from One Direction in 2015, the two drifted apart, pursuing separate careers with little public interaction.

Despite fans once believing they were close, even giving them the ship name “Zarry,” the Stairway To The Sky tour performer later revealed they were never particularly close during their time in the band.

Reports over the years have hinted at a quiet, unresolved fallout, with no public reconciliation since.

On the work front, Zayn is currently headlining his first-ever solo Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, marking a major milestone in his post-One Direction career.

He’s also gearing up to release a new album, tentatively referred to as Z5.

Meanwhile, Harry recently dropped a new single, Aperture, from his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set to arrive on March 6.

He also announced the tour but the excitement has been partially overshadowed by criticism surrounding his tour prices.