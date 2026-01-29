Harry Styles fans burst out at Zayn Malik over 'inappropriate joke'

Zayn Malik triggers online feud among his and Harry Styles fans

Zayn Malik has set internet on fire with an inappropriate joke, taking an indirect dig at his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles.

The Pillowtalk singer, who is nowadays busy with his seven-day Las Vegas Residency, was noticed throwing a shade at Harry during his gig on January 28.

While engaging with audience, Zayn asked the crowd, “Who’s from Vegas?” sparking thunderous cheers. He then asked, “Who’s from elsewhere?” receiving even louder cheers the second time.

The 33-year-old then made a statement that sparked controversy online. He said, “I just want to say a big, big thank you for being here with me tonight…"

The singer took a pause and added, “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high — just saying!"

Zayn’s remarks ignited feud among Styles fans, who came forward to defend the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker.

For the unversed, Harry has been receiving backlash for high ticket prices for his upcoming “Together Together” tour.

Zayn Malik’s joke ignites feud among his and Harry Styles fans:

Malik’s followers believe that he did great job taking an indirect jibe at Styles. They have been showering extra love on the singer.

One of them wrote, “I love this.. I bet all the lads are like what the actual heck.” Meanwhile another commented, “I love him extra for this.”

Whereas, the Grammy Winner’s fans are angry at Zayn for indirectly making an “insensitive joke”.

One of the fans came forward in support of Harry and said, “Well.....he is not as popular as Harry and couldn't fill a whole stadium. So he is happy with the crowd he gets."

Another fan penned, “That wasn't "shade" to Harry because he knows good and well Harry didn't have anything to do with this ticket prices going sky high. It was because there were 11.5 million trying to get seats at Madison Square Garden for Harry. Lol.”

A third internet user questioned Zayn for his audacity to attack Harry like that as he himself must know that setting the ticket prices is not the singer’s decision.

“Wow, how disgusting. lost respect for you man. You should know that it’s not Harry’s decision alone. Do you decide your show ticket prices alone? THE AUDACITY to throw him under the bus like this? Hasn’t he been through enough hate by people”, wrote another styles fan.

Neither Styles nor Malik has reacted on the online speculations.