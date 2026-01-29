Does Pinterest’s AI-driven layoff confirm OpenAI acquisition?

The visual discovery search engine Pinterest has announced plans to lay off about 15% of its global workforce as part of a broader restructuring aimed at shifting resources toward artificial intelligence (AI).

With the layoff, hundreds of employees will be impacted as Pinterest employed about 5,200 people worldwide.

It is expected that the layoff will be completed by the end of September 2026.

The company stated that the layoffs are linked to “transformation initiatives: including reallocating spending to AI-based roles. Focusing on AI-powered products and realigning its sales and go-to-market strategy.

The layoffs news also reignited the speculations about a possible acquisition by AI giant OpenAI. Earlier reports suggest that OpenAI is in the process of acquiring Pinterest.

So far, there have been no official confirmations regarding these claims, but experts note that layoffs might signal preparations for a larger strategic move, such as an acquisition.

Market reacted to the layoff swiftly, with Pinterest shares falling more than 9% after the announcement.

Although rumors about OpenAI’s interest in Pinterest are still circulating, based on the information available, the layoffs seem to be more about cutting costs and restructuring than a confirmation of the acquisition.

Until one of the two companies announces a specific plan, the question of whether OpenAI will acquire Pinterest remains unanswered, based more on rumor than fact.