Ashton Kutcher shares 'hilarious story' of not recognizing Harry styles

Ashton Kutcher shares rare story about his encounter with Harry Styles

Ashton Kutcher has recalled not recognizing Harry Styles at first encounter.

The 47-year-old actor has been making headlines nowadays for his newly released series The Beauty, backed by Disney+

Ashton, together with co-star Anthony Ramos, appeared for a chat at Capital FM, where he not only discussed the concept of his new show, but also shared a funny anecdote of not recognizing the former One Direction singer at a party once.

The No Strings Attached actor revealed that he lived in a locality with wife Mila Kunis, where Adele was their neighbour.

They became friends with the Hello singer, who later also invited the couple to her karaoke birthday party.

Kutcher was all set to sing at the party but he opened, “I walked in and there’s like Adele singing, and I’m like well, now I’m not singing for sure. This is like silly.”

He continued, “And then this other guy gets up and he’s kind of in this get up kind of looking a little bit like Elvis Presly. And he does this song and I was like, man this guy’s really good.”

Ashton then turned to Mila and expressed how he feels this guy is a "ringer for karaoke".

Later, he turned to some random guys, who were his neigbours and he went, “Man, that guy like he’s got to be like a karaoker”. One of them responded, “That’s Harry Styles.”

The Two and a Half Men actor confessed that he was really embarrassed at the moment.