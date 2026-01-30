Paris Hilton shares what she bonded over with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton on bond with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton is opening up about the deep bond she shares with Britney Spears, saying their decades-long friendship is rooted in a shared understanding of what it was like to be a young woman under intense public scrutiny in the early 2000s.

Speaking on I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario on Thursday, Jan. 29, Hilton reflected on a recent conversation she had with Spears while celebrating the singer’s birthday in Mexico.

According to Hilton, the two spent time talking about how harsh and unforgiving the culture around celebrity women was during that era.

“I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then,” Hilton said.

“And she is someone that can relate to that. Very few people can. It has made us both so strong.”

Hilton, 44, explained that those shared experiences created a lasting connection between them, one built on empathy that few others could truly understand.

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, Hilton expanded on how isolating that period felt.

“Back then it was entertainment to tear down women. It was very isolating,” she said, before sharing the message she wishes she could send back in time.

“If I were to go back and speak to my younger self I would say, ‘Paris you’re going to go through a lot in life and sometimes it’s going to be so difficult and scary and hard but one day it’s going to be worth it.’”

She added that those struggles ultimately shaped her purpose.

“Because you’re going to inspire millions of people, you’re going to create a blueprint and turn your pain into your purpose and help save the lives of children, women and survivors all around the world.”

Hilton and Spears, who are both now 44, have been friends since their early 20s and have frequently spoken about their relationship over the years.

In November 2024, Hilton marked the 18th anniversary of the moment she and Spears jokingly credited themselves with “inventing the selfie,” a nod to their pop culture impact at the height of their fame.

Spears also addressed their friendship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, writing that their time together “was never as wild as the press made it out to be,” and thanking Hilton for standing by her over the years.

That same year, Hilton publicly praised Spears for sharing her story.

She told PEOPLE she was “so proud” of the singer for opening up in the memoir, noting how difficult but healing the process can be.

“I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I’m sure you don’t even want to think about,” Hilton said.

“But it is truly such a healing experience.”

Hilton added at the time, “I am just proud of what a strong woman she is.”

The media personality appeared on DiDario’s podcast to promote her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, which premieres Friday, Jan. 30.

She has previously described the project as a way to encourage others to embrace who they are, take control of their own stories and create meaningful change.