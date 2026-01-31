Andrew opened Buckingham Palace doors for Epstein: Shocking details unveiled

King Charles is seemingly unable to take a sigh of relief as another shameful detail about his brother, Prince Andrew's, ties to Epstein makes it to the headlines.

It has been revealed in new emails released by the Department of Justice amid the ongoing Epstein files case that the former Duke of York invited the paedophile financier to the prestigious Buckingham Palace.

Following Epstein's house arrest in 2010, Beatrice and Eugenie's father had a conversation with him in which he offered him the opportunity to stay at the Palace.

In his email, Epstein shared with Andrew that he is in London with three women and would "need private time" with the former Prince.

The convicted sex offender said that the women "add some life" to their meeting.

In response, King Charles' brother penned, "I am just departing Scotland, should be down by 1800. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

Even after removing Andrew's royal titles and most royal privileges, the monarch and the royal family still contend with the negative attention stemming from damaging revelations about the former Duke's association with Epstein.