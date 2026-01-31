 
Geo News

Andrew opened Buckingham Palace doors for Epstein: Shocking details unveiled

King Charles hits with another upsetting update in Andrew, Epstein case

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 31, 2026

Andrew opened Buckingham Palace doors for Epstein: Shocking details unveiled
Andrew opened Buckingham Palace doors for Epstein: Shocking details unveiled

King Charles is seemingly unable to take a sigh of relief as another shameful detail about his brother, Prince Andrew's, ties to Epstein makes it to the headlines.

It has been revealed in new emails released by the Department of Justice amid the ongoing Epstein files case that the former Duke of York invited the paedophile financier to the prestigious Buckingham Palace.

Following Epstein's house arrest in 2010, Beatrice and Eugenie's father had a conversation with him in which he offered him the opportunity to stay at the Palace.

In his email, Epstein shared with Andrew that he is in London with three women and would "need private time" with the former Prince.

The convicted sex offender said that the women "add some life" to their meeting.

In response, King Charles' brother penned, "I am just departing Scotland, should be down by 1800. I'll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively, we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

Even after removing Andrew's royal titles and most royal privileges, the monarch and the royal family still contend with the negative attention stemming from damaging revelations about the former Duke's association with Epstein.

Queen Camilla pauses for Dame Jilly's portrait not ex Andrew
Queen Camilla pauses for Dame Jilly's portrait not ex Andrew
Will Princess Kate deliver on King Charles' crucial mission?
Will Princess Kate deliver on King Charles' crucial mission?
Princess Kate rewrites royal rules in firm move for family
Princess Kate rewrites royal rules in firm move for family
Prince William forgets Prince George for surprise rollercoaster night
Prince William forgets Prince George for surprise rollercoaster night
Princess Kate caught laughing in a muddy puddle video
Princess Kate caught laughing in a muddy puddle
Queen Camilla makes special effort to celebrate pal after tragic loss
Queen Camilla makes special effort to celebrate pal after tragic loss
Princess Anne meets ‘Caribbean Queen,' calling the moment special
Princess Anne meets ‘Caribbean Queen,' calling the moment special
Prince Harry losing his own identity under Meghan Markle's shadow
Prince Harry losing his own identity under Meghan Markle's shadow