Princess Kate rewrites royal rules in firm move for family

Princess Kate has made a firm decision not to compromise her loved ones' emotional and physical well-being despite being a key member of the royal family.

The Princess of Wales has been known as an important ally of King Charles' clan, meaning that she has to perform crucial royal tasks.

Despite a tough routine, Catherine always thinks about her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, first.

Kate is visibly rewriting royal rules as she decided not to be an absent parent and leave the kids in the hands of nannies.

Discussing the future Queen's major move, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "She likes to do the school run and all those things."

As per the Mirror, the royal commentator recalled, "From my conversations with aides, once a royal trip or engagement is planned, the first thing they ask before looking at the itinerary is, 'how does this work for us as a family?'"

The Prince and Princess of Wales take help from one nanny, Maria, because of their extremely busy schedules.

"...but it’s not 24/7, and she doesn’t live with them," Katie shared.

The royal expert compared Kate Middleton's parenting style to that of the old royal mothers.

She stated, "For women like the Princess of Wales, family now comes before everything else... Every effort is taken to ensure their childhood is as ordinary as possible – whether that be through playdates, school clubs or sitting down to eat together."