Prince William's inner circle sparks school revolution with £250k power move

January 31, 2026

Prince William’s inner circle is quietly reshaping the school day and this time, it’s starting in Cheshire.

The Duke of Westminster has stepped in with a significant personal contribution to back a bold move aimed at curbing children’s phone use in classrooms. 

Hugh Grosvenor, one of Britain’s wealthiest landowners and godfather to Prince George, has donated £250,000 to help fund a countywide rollout of phone-free education across Cheshire’s state schools.

This initiative will allow every state secondary school in the county to introduce secure, lockable phone pouches.

His involvement follows meetings with pupils and staff at Birchwood Community High School in Warrington, where he saw first-hand the difference the pouches have made. 

The school was attended by Brianna Ghey, whose murder shocked the nation and ignited renewed scrutiny over children’s exposure to harmful online material. 

The issue also resonates strongly with Prince William, who has spoken openly about limiting screen time at home. 

Prince William has confirmed that George, Charlotte, and Louis do not yet have mobile phones.

Speaking about his decision, the Duke said the evidence coming from schools already using the pouches is difficult to ignore. 

Teachers are reporting calmer classrooms, improved concentration and fewer safeguarding incidents, while pupils are benefiting from time away from notifications and online pressures.

