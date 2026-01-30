Prince William forgets Prince George for surprise rollercoaster night

Prince William's reaction reminded fans that football loyalty runs deep as he took his place in the stands at Villa Park on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales was spotted watching his beloved team for Villa’s Europa League clash against Salzburg, living every second as the match swung wildly in his team’s favour.

From clenched jaw to fist pumping, he didn’t even try to hide the nerves as Villa stormed back to seal a dramatic 3-2 win.

Seated among club insiders including Villa’s owner and director of football, William also appeared to be joined by close friend Edward van Cutsem, a familiar face from his inner circle.

Notably absent this time was Prince George, who has previously joined his father for big match nights.

Cameras caught the future King wincing as the scoreline slipped away but Villa weren’t done.

The result capped off an impressive European run, with Villa finishing second in the league phase and cruising into the last 16 after winning seven of their eight matches.

William has spoken before about deliberately choosing a club that offered “emotional rollercoaster moments” rather than guaranteed glory.

He first attended a match as a teenager, and while George seems keen to follow suit, William has joked that Prince Louis remains diplomatically undecided, currently backing several teams at once.