Princess Anne meets ‘Caribbean Queen,’ calling the moment special

Deta Hedman was all smiles at St James’s Palace as the darts legend collected her OBE from the Princess Royal and the moment clearly meant just as much as any trophy she’s lifted over the years.

The 66 year old world champion, fondly known to fans as the Caribbean Queen, admitted the honour still hadn’t fully sunk in after the ceremony.

Floating out of the palace, the Essex-based star described the experience as nothing short of “marvellous,” confessing she was still processing the recognition after decades spent redefining women’s darts.

The award marks another milestone in a career that refuses to slow down.

Just months ago, Hedman claimed the 2025 WDF Women’s World Championship, defeating top seed Lerena Rietbergen 4-1 in December.

Meeting the Princess Royal added another magic. A lifelong sportswoman herself, Anne said the encounter made the day even more special.

Born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and raised in St Mary before moving to Britain more than half a century ago, Hedman has built a legacy that stretches far beyond the dartboard.

The World Darts Federation call her The Heart of Darts, a title earned through tireless charity work supporting disabled children and years spent mentoring England’s youth teams.

Her silverware tells its own story. From her first WDF ranking title at the Finnish Open in 1989 to World Masters victories in 1994 and 2013, her career spans generations and she’s still making history.