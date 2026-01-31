Princess Kate begins 2026 crucial task with good news for fans

Kate Middleton, known as one of the most important members of King Charles' team, is set to play a crucial role following her powerful return from cancer.

The Princess of Wales gradually returned to the spotlight in 2025 by undertaking a few but significant royal engagements due to her health setback.

But, the year 2026 saw Catherine marking her comeback in full swing as she has been representing the royal family in back-to-back events.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the future Queen is set to "stand out" as a key member of the firm in 2026, possibly a delightful update for her fans who are worried about her health following cancer treatment.

In conversation with The People’s Channel, he said: "I think that the fact that Princess Kate is doing more, I think that's very important, because she's so popular, both of the Waleses are."

The doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis "also has significant influence over fashion; she is an icon helping produce and launch brands," Richard believes.

The royal commentator believes that "With the continued improvement of her condition, she will be a standout member of the Firm and a key to the family in 2026."

Earlier, it was said Princess Kate has been assigned by King Charles to play her role in mending the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

On the other hand, with the declining members of the firm, Princess Catherine's presence will always be a boost for the monarchy.