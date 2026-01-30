Queen Camilla makes special effort to celebrate pal after tragic loss

 
Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

Queen Camilla stepped out in London to honour her close pal after suffering from heartbreak.

The 78-year-old royal joined friends and family of Dame Jilly Cooper, the rewed writer, who passed away in October 2025.

According to reports, the special gathering at Southwark Cathedral took place on Friday to honour Camilla's late friend's legacy.

Following the announcement of Dame Jilly Cooper's death, the Queen issued a long, heartfelt statement to pay tribute to the writer.

Camilla penned, "Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime, but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades."

She added, "In person, she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many—and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival, where she was, as ever, a star of the show."

At the time, King Charles and Queen Camilla extended heartwarming sympathies to Dame's family. 

