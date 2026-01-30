Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana's truth in new book

In a heartbreaking tribute, Prince Harry honoured his late mother Princess Diana, vowing to keep her memory alive at every milestone.

The Duke's latest move suggests that he will keep the late Princess' legacy alive in his heart forever.

King Charles' youngest son shared his mother Princess Diana's story and his love for Africa in new book.

The Duke, 41, says Africa feels like his "second home" and mentions Princess Diana in a foreword for a new National Geographic book, "Okavango and the Source of Life," by Steve Boyes, which is set to hit shelves on March 3.

In the excerpt, which was shared with PEOPLE, the Duke reflected on Diana's famous landmine walk with the HALO trust in Angola in 1997, which he completed himself in 2019.

"This paradise has been my second home for more than 25 years, a place to escape and be enveloped by nature’s sheer magnificence," he wrote.

"Back in 1997, in Huambo, Angola, just a few miles from one of the sources of the Okavango, my mother walked through a live minefield being cleared by the HALO Trust, a humanitarian land mine clearance charity," revealed the Duke.

He continued: "That famous walk was a turning point in the fight against these lethal devices."

The Okavango Delta in northern Botswana is one of the world's largest inland delta systems, and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

He first visited Africa in 1997, shortly after the death of his mother, when his father Charles took him there to offer him time and space after the pain he'd gone through.

Since then, the Duke has visited the continent multiple times, including Botswana for his third date with Meghan Markle in 2016, with the couple returning again in the summer of 2017.

Harry even sourced a diamond from Botswana for Meghan's bespoke engagement ring, as well as diamonds from Diana's personal collection.